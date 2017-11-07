Cramer Remix: My rule on Snap is 'Use it, don't own it!'

When Red Robin Gourmet attributed its weak third quarter to having too many restaurants and announced it would stop its expansion to figure out next steps, Cramer saw Wall Street's poor reaction as somewhat ironic.
"Yep, a statement about not putting up more stores ... is booed by analysts and professional money managers alike. Wall Street's unwilling to back any company that seems to be having an existential crisis, despite the fact that, in reality, the whole industry's having an existential crisis," he said.
As Red Robin shares shed nearly 29 percent of their value, Cramer balked at the Street's response, saying that the rise of take-out and delivery is an "unstoppable trend" that will quash chains like Red Robin if they don't find ways to appeal to new customer bases.
"Millennials have it figured out," he said. "Millennials love the burgers, but the burgers can travel. So they can buy a six[-pack] at the grocery store, grab a Red Robin on the way home or have it delivered, and sit there watching Netflix or playing Grand Theft Auto, generally having a grand old inexpensive time. I've gotta tell you, this is a nightmare for any restaurateur, and I think it's only the first quarter of this dreaded transformation."