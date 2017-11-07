Cramer Remix: My rule on Snap is 'Use it, don't own it!'

Royal Caribbean Chairman and CEO Richard Fain told Cramer on Tuesday that his company's cruise locations are still recovering from the impact of the summer's hurricanes, but consumers' appetite for technology is causing much bigger waves across the industry.

"A year ago … I would have said people are wanting it. They really want to see the technology and that'll be a differentiator. I think we're beyond that," Fain said. "People simply expect it. It's a price of entry. And you have to have the technology and we're investing huge sums in it."

As millennial and "Generation X" customers flock to cruises for new experiences, Fain said that his company gained a slight advantage by noticing the need to connect early on.

"It's everything that we do. It's the passengers, it's the crew, it's the travel agents, it's everything," the CEO said. "All of those things are now so driven by technology that we just have had to invest heavily in it. We've been doing it for a few years, which gives us a little bit of a leg up, and we're going to continue to do it because it's now an existential requirement of our business as, frankly, any business."