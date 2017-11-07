Germany still has no government — here are the key reasons why

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wants proper talks to begin with other political parties in order to form a coalition government, but differences over immigration, climate change and euro zone reforms remain obstacles to forming a new alliance.

Merkel called Monday for proper talks between her conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) alliance, the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Green Party to begin within the next 10 days.

In a video message on Facebook, Merkel said that she wanted exploratory talks to end on November 16 and for proper negotiations to begin that could conclude with a coalition being formed, Reuters reported. Merkel alluded to the warring parties and their different priorities in the video:

"For me it is clear that on the subject of finances the question is how we can use the room for maneuver (in the budget) so that everybody can have their priorities implemented while at the same time ensure that we have a balanced budget," Merkel said.

Germany held a federal election in September but Merkel's CDU-CSU alliance did not win enough votes to govern alone, forcing it to form some sort of coalition government.

The specter of the far-right also loomed over the election with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gaining enough votes to enter the German parliament, the Bundestag, for the first time.

Exploratory talks have taken place between Merkel's Conservative bloc, the Greens and the FDP (to try to form a "Jamaica coalition," so named because of the colors of the political parties involved) but the latter two parties have blamed each other over a lack of progress.