Cramer: Successful CEOs and military leaders have these 5 traits in common   

CNBC's Jim Cramer has noticed that some folks on Wall Street find it difficult to reconcile how veterans relate to the world of business.

"I think there is some commonality, because leading an enterprise these days is all about the same processes that cadets learn here," the "Mad Money" host said from a special Veterans Day show held at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

"No wonder veterans do so well in business," he continued. "A winning strategy is a winning strategy — doesn't matter whether you're talking about the military or the private sector."

On a difficult day for the major averages, which slid on reports of a Senate Republican proposal to push tax reform back to 2019, Cramer thought it was important to note some key traits often taught to the military that have helped executives lead their companies through hard times.