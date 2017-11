Corporate earnings season continues to be in full swing, with several companies scheduled to post their latest figures. Commerzbank, Siemens and Generali are among the major companies poised to report Thursday.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump's tour of Asia remained in the spotlight. Trump addressed the U.S.-China trade deficit during a speech in Beijing Thursday, saying he would work on resolving "unfair trade practices."

Meantime, Brexit talks resume Thursday with both sides hoping to break a deadlock in negotiations before the end of the year. With time running out to secure a deal before the U.K. departs the bloc in March 2019, European officials have asked Britain to make a satisfactory offer on the Brexit divorce bill.

On the data front, the European Commission is poised to announce its latest economic forecasts at around 10 a.m. London time.