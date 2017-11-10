US Treasurys lower ahead of data; tax news in focus

On the data front, consumer sentiment data is set to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Looking to politics, President Donald Trump continues his trip across Asia this Friday. On the last trading day of the week, the incumbent brought the topic of trade to the table in Vietnam.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam, Trump stated that while the U.S. was ready to make bilateral deals with Indo-Pacific nations, this would only be on the foundation of "mutual respect and mutual benefit," adding that the States could no longer tolerate chronic trade abuses.

Elsewhere, Wall Street was under pressure, closing lower on Thursday after news emerged that a corporate tax cut could be delayed. A proposed plan by Senate Republicans would push chopping the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent until 2019. The move however is seen as contradicting with another bill which is currently working its way through the House.

No major remarks by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to take place on Friday. The U.S. Treasury isn't expected to hold any auctions on the last weekday of trade either.

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report