European markets seen mixed amid earnings; Trump visits Vietnam

Corporate earnings season continues to be in full swing, with several companies scheduled to post their latest figures. Telecom Italia and ArcelorMittal are among the major companies poised to report Friday.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump's tour of Asia continued to be in the spotlight. Trump flew to a major economic summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, Friday morning, where he is expected to argue for new trade rules and lobby against North Korea.

The U.S. president was also reported to be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vietnam, though a formal meeting between the two political leaders is no longer expected to take place.

Meantime, Brexit talks continue Friday, with both sides hoping to break a deadlock in negotiations before the end of the year.