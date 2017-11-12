Boeing kicks off 2017 Dubai Airshow with $15 billion deal

American plane manufacturer Boeing was out of the starting blocks early on Sunday at the start of the 2017 Dubai Airshow.

Dubai's Emirates airline unveiled a provisional $15.1 billion order for 40 of Boeing's 787-10 jetliners. Deliveries will start in 2022 and it will take Emirates' total wide-body commitment with Boeing to 204 units, a statement said.

Emirates Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, said the carrier had chosen the latest version of Boeing's mid-sized wide-body jet after comparing it with the Airbus A350, according to Reuters.