    ×

    Dubai Airshow

    Boeing kicks off 2017 Dubai Airshow with $15 billion deal

    • Dubai's Emirates airline unveiled a provisional $15.1 billion order for 40 of Boeing's 787-10 jetliners
    • Deliveries will start in 2022 and it will take Emirates' total wide-body commitment with Boeing to 204 units, a statement said
    A Boeing ground test crew member examines a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
    Getty Images
    A Boeing ground test crew member examines a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

    American plane manufacturer Boeing was out of the starting blocks early on Sunday at the start of the 2017 Dubai Airshow.

    Dubai's Emirates airline unveiled a provisional $15.1 billion order for 40 of Boeing's 787-10 jetliners. Deliveries will start in 2022 and it will take Emirates' total wide-body commitment with Boeing to 204 units, a statement said.

    Emirates Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, said the carrier had chosen the latest version of Boeing's mid-sized wide-body jet after comparing it with the Airbus A350, according to Reuters.

    The aircraft set to star at the 2017 Dubai Airshow

    Getty Images | Karim Sahib | AFP

    Meanwhile, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister said that Emirates' endorsement of the 787 Dreamliner extends its long-standing partnership "and will sustain many jobs in the United States."

    Applying the U.S. Department of Commerce jobs multiplier, Emirates said in a press release that this new order will create and support over 78,000 additional jobs in U.S. aerospace manufacturing.

    Also on Sunday morning, Azerbaijan Airlines announced an order for five Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, according to Reuters. The airline also agreed to order two wide-body freighters from the U.S. planemaker. The value of the whole deal at current list prices is around 1.9 billion dollars, the news agency said, citing a Boeing executive.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    @AIRLFDC17Z
    ---
    BA
    ---