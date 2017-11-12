Boeing trade complaint didn't force Airbus deal, says Bombardier chief

The president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft has claimed that a deal to sell a controlling stake in the C-series program is not related to legal action triggered by U.S. firm Boeing.

The U.S. administration, pressed by Boeing, slapped a 300 percent trade tariff on Bombardier, accusing the Canadian aerospace firm of both receiving state aid and potentially "dumping" its new plane on the U.S. market.

Now Bombardier has struck a deal with European aerospace giant Airbus, who has agreed to develop, market and sell the Bombardier jet.

Speaking at the Dubai Airshow Sunday, President of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, Fred Cromer, said the deal — which cost Airbus $1 — was about using Airbus's global footprint to get the best out of the jet.

"It really doesn't have anything to do with the Boeing complaint. We continue to work through those issues, " said Cromer.

Bombardier believes there is a global market for at least 6,000 planes that seat between 100 and 150 people over the next 20 years. Cromer said he believed that the C-Series can account for as much as half of that demand.

"The assumption of achieving 50 (percent) market share is something very reasonable and with the Airbus partnership, there is scope to potentially exceed that," Cromer said.