Even on some of the world's biggest jets, personal space is the ultimate luxury.

That's what Emirates is trying to sell with its latest first-class cabin, which feature floor-to-ceiling doors that give the suites a look more at home on a luxury train than on a commercial flight.

The airline, whose over-the-top first-class suites have been the backbone of its marketing campaigns for years, unveiled the new first class product at the Dubai air show on Sunday. Emirates said it was inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a car the airline will use to chauffeur its first-class passengers to and from the Dubai airport.

Emirates pulled back the curtain on the new class just weeks after its competitor Singapore Airlines revealed its upgraded first-class suites. The two long-haul airlines are competing for well-heeled travelers by attempting to provide a private-jet experience on board some of their largest planes.

Meanwhile, other airlines are eschewing first-class altogether. They are favoring souped-up and denser business class- and premium economy-cabins, in an effort to get more paying passengers on board.

Here's a look at the new first-class cabin, as well as what to expect from business and coach class — where passengers on board the 777 will sit 10 abreast. The new cabins take off on Dec. 1 from Dubai to Geneva and Brussels.

Of course, such luxury doesn't come cheap. A flight search for a round-trip ticket from Geneva to Dubai in early January showed first-class prices around $9,000.