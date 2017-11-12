Wall Street week ahead: Tax reform gets real and GE is on the hot seat with investors

If CNBC's GDP Rapid Update tracker is accurate — and it's been pretty good so far — economic growth in 2017 should come in around 2.6 percent on average, and 3.1 percent if you throw out the first quarter hangover.
That gets you in the ballpark of where the Trump administration said things would be, an estimate that continues to meet derision from much of the economic community, and the president's political foes.
In the week ahead, there will be some pretty important data points, with the most important ones centering on the inflation outlook.
On Tuesday, there's the producer price index as well as the small business confidence reading; Wednesday will see retail sales and the closely watched consumer price index; Thursday holds import and export prices, industrial production, homebuilder sentiment and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing reading, while the week wraps with housing and building permits.
That's a big week, with a bevy of potentially market-moving numbers.
Earnings season, meanwhile, is winding down, and it's been a good one. Corporate profits in the S&P 500 are on track to grow a healthy 6.1 percent as nearly three-quarters of the index beat Wall Street earnings estimates, according to FactSet.
On the earnings calendar, Home Depot and TJX both report Monday; Target and Cisco are on tap Tuesday, and it's Best Buy, Wal-Mart and Viacom on Wednesday.