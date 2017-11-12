Wall Street week ahead: Tax reform gets real and GE is on the hot seat with investors

Stocks closed last week broadly lower as the prospects for tax reform dimmed.

To be sure, it was a modest drop, and at least for now one has to be careful to read too much into what's happening. But the signs are troubling that congressional lawmakers could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

If things progress on their current course, the GOP will pass largely along party lines an unpopular package of reforms that party officials are now acknowledging could result in a tax increase for some middle-income payers.

In the week ahead, Congress will be busy at work massaging the numbers, with the Senate preparing a counterproposal to the House's hopes to lower corporate and personal taxes while removing deductions for state and local taxes and mortgage interest.

It's possible before the week is through, the Senate could release its plan and the House could make an official vote on its plan.