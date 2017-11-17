Airshows are traditionally an opportunity for the big aircraft manufacturers to seal the deal on long order negotiations with airlines and leasing companies.

The likes of Canada's Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer will look to defeat each other in the smaller-sized jet market, but the headline battle in commercial aviation is conducted between Europe's Airbus and the U.S.' Boeing.

The Dubai Airshow 2017 was no different as the big two looked to outdo each other for new business.

Leading into the show, Boeing held a healthy lead over Airbus for orders in 2017, accounting for an estimated 65 percent of new order value. But could the firm stretch that lead or did Airbus manage a fight back in Dubai?