These are the 11 coolest features of the Tesla Model S

CNBC's Tesla Model S P100D review provided an in-depth look at the driving experience, from the comfort of the car to an analysis of its driving features. Now, we're back with a list of the coolest features that drivers will find when they get behind the wheel of a Tesla Model S.

The car is absolutely jam-packed with technology, from cameras flanking every angle to a built-in sketchpad for bored passengers. There are dozens of hidden quirks and fun toys to choose from, but we've selected 11 favorites from our time with the Tesla Model S.

Listed out from most important to least, here they are: