Futures point to a weak open on Wall Street, as earnings, data looms

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open Monday, as investors turned their attention to the latest in earnings and data.

Looking to markets in other regions, trade in Europe fluctuated at the start of a new trading week, as investors eyed political instability in Germany. Meanwhile, markets in Asia ended relatively mixed, following the decline seen in the U.S. on Friday.

In the previous trading session, U.S. equities finished in negative territory, as concerns surrounding tax reform in the country continued to weigh on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 100 points by the close on Friday. Investors have remained on edge as of late, as news surrounding tax reform continues to shake up markets Stateside.

On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he foresaw a Republican tax reform bill to be sent to President Donald Trump by the end of 2017.

Comments by Mnuchin were made a day after House Republicans passed a bill, that aims to overhaul the tax code. Concerns however still linger on Wall Street, as to whether a deal will come about and be finalized by the end of the year.

Switching focus to Monday, data and earnings will remain at the forefront of investors' minds, as a number of financial releases are set to be published.

In earnings, Agilent, Intuit, ZTO Express, Noah Holdings and Urban Outfitters are some of the companies set to publish their latest figures.