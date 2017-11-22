Asian stocks to take cues from mixed US lead as investors digest Fed minutes

Minutes from the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday showed policymakers were largely positive about the economy, even though some officials had concerns about inflation. When it came to market conditions, several Fed members were concerned over "a potential buildup of financial imbalances," the minutes showed.

Still, the notes reflected that Fed members thought gradual interest rate hikes were likely.

Meanwhile, U.S. durable goods orders for October dipped 1.2 percent, below the 0.3 percent increase expected. That was the first fall in the metric after recording strong gains for the three months prior.

Elsewhere, the U.K. cut its growth forecasts as the government delivered its Autumn Budget on Wednesday. Growth in 2017 was projected at 1.5 percent, compared to the 2 percent estimated earlier this year. Ahead, growth is expected to fall to 1.3 percent in 2019 and 2020.