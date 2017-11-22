Asian stocks to take cues from mixed US lead as investors digest Fed minutes

U.S. stocks closed narrowly mixed in the lead up to Thanksgiving as investors parsed through minutes from the U.S. central bank.
The lead up
Minutes from the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday showed policymakers were largely positive about the economy, even though some officials had concerns about inflation. When it came to market conditions, several Fed members were concerned over "a potential buildup of financial imbalances," the minutes showed.
Still, the notes reflected that Fed members thought gradual interest rate hikes were likely.
Meanwhile, U.S. durable goods orders for October dipped 1.2 percent, below the 0.3 percent increase expected. That was the first fall in the metric after recording strong gains for the three months prior.
Elsewhere, the U.K. cut its growth forecasts as the government delivered its Autumn Budget on Wednesday. Growth in 2017 was projected at 1.5 percent, compared to the 2 percent estimated earlier this year. Ahead, growth is expected to fall to 1.3 percent in 2019 and 2020.
Markets on the move
Stateside, markets closed narrowly mixed on Wednesday. The Nasdaq edged up 0.07 percent to notch a record close of 6,867.36. Other major indexes finished the session a touch softer. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.27 percent, or 64.65 points, to close at 23,526.18 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.08 percent to end at 2,597.08.
Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was mostly flat early in the session, trading 0.01 percent below the flat line.
In South Korea, currency and equity markets will open one hour later as students sit for a nationwide university entrance exam.
Elsewhere, Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday. U.S. markets will also be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.
Corporate news
Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings and India's JSW Steel intend to bid for Bhushan Steel, which went into bankruptcy protection earlier this year, Reuters reported, citing sources.
Australian retail stocks are also in focus following media reports about e-commerce giant Amazon's soft launch in the country on Thursday. While the news has yet to be officially confirmed, some Australian retailers were informed by Amazon about an "internal testing phase" starting on Nov. 23, Reuters said Wednesday, citing a source.
What's on tap
Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):
- 8:00 a.m.: Singapore third-quarter GDP
- 4:00 p.m.: Taiwan October industrial production and retail sales