    US stocks open higher on strong earnings, Fed minutes ahead

    U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday on the back of stronger-than-expected quarterly results from key companies. Wall Street also looked ahead to the release of a summary from the Federal Reserve's meeting earlier this month.

    The Dow Jones industrial average traded just above breakeven with McDonald's rising 1 percent to lead advancers.

    The S&P 500 also rose marginally, with energy as the best-performing sector. Energy stocks were lifted by a rise in crude prices.

    The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent and posted a record intraday high.

    The three major indexes closed at record highs on Tuesday, led by a sharp rally in tech stocks.

    "New highs were the undeniable theme once again on Tuesday," said Frank Cappelleri, executive director at Instinet, in a note to clients. "It happened for the SPX and for many, many other indices, ETFs and stocks. Broad participation and a proliferation of uptrends have helped this remain the case all year."

    Tractor maker Deere reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations. The company's stock jumped 4.7 percent in the premarket. Deere also issued strong earnings guidance for the coming fiscal year.

    HP Enterprise on Tuesday also reported better-than-expected sales and earnings, but its stock fell nearly 7 percent after CEO Meg Whitman announced she will step down from her role early next year.

    Salesforce and Gamestop's earnings also topped analyst expectations.

    Overall, this earnings season has been solid. With 97.8 percent of the S&P 500 having reported, calendar third-quarter earnings are up 6.25 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to FactSet. Also, about 74 percent of companies have posted earnings that have surpassed expectations.

    Wall Street also looked ahead to the release of the Fed minutes from its meeting earlier this month. Investors are looking for clues about whether the central bank will raise rates next month, a move which is widely expected. Market expectations for a December rate hike are at about 92 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    Investors will also look for clues about the Fed's path toward normalizing monetary policy.

    "The minutes will reflect the maintained view that the 2017 slowing in core inflation is in part 'transitory,' but that structural forces may be at play.," Andrew Hollenhorst, U.S. economist at Citi, said in a note earlier this week. "This highlights the need for a further pick-up in core inflation for the Fed to hike three times in 2018 as indicated by the median 'dot.'"

    On the data front, durable goods orders fell 1.2 percent in October; economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.3 percent increase. Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims hit 239,000, just below an estimate of 240,000.

