US stocks open higher on strong earnings, Fed minutes ahead

Overall, this earnings season has been solid. With 97.8 percent of the S&P 500 having reported, calendar third-quarter earnings are up 6.25 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to FactSet. Also, about 74 percent of companies have posted earnings that have surpassed expectations.

Wall Street also looked ahead to the release of the Fed minutes from its meeting earlier this month. Investors are looking for clues about whether the central bank will raise rates next month, a move which is widely expected. Market expectations for a December rate hike are at about 92 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Investors will also look for clues about the Fed's path toward normalizing monetary policy.

"The minutes will reflect the maintained view that the 2017 slowing in core inflation is in part 'transitory,' but that structural forces may be at play.," Andrew Hollenhorst, U.S. economist at Citi, said in a note earlier this week. "This highlights the need for a further pick-up in core inflation for the Fed to hike three times in 2018 as indicated by the median 'dot.'"

On the data front, durable goods orders fell 1.2 percent in October; economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.3 percent increase. Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims hit 239,000, just below an estimate of 240,000.