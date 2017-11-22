$100 to Paris: How to navigate airlines' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

Airlines want to get consumers away from the mall — like, thousands-of-miles-away far.

Domestic and international carriers, along with hotels and online travel agencies, have jumped on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday bandwagon in recent years, offering low fares for what are typically slow travel periods. Some of these sales start long before the turkey has been purchased.

Four-year-old French airline La Compagnie recently advertised $1,000 round-trip airfares for flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International to Paris on its all-business-class planes. Icelandic budget airline Wow Air is promoting flights to Europe from several U.S. cities for as little as $100 a leg.

Some airfare sales could be worth waiting for a few days after Thanksgiving. Patrick Surry, chief data scientist at airfare-tracking app Hopper said the so-called Travel Tuesday after Thanksgiving last year brought twice as many sales than usual.

Travel is an excellent giftfor those who value experiences over material things, but just as with shopping for a new television after Thanksgiving, there are a few things to keep in mind when searching for that post-turkey getaway to Paris or Aruba: