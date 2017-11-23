    ×

    Asian indexes look to a lower start following Chinese stumble

    • The overnight trading session was quiet, with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday
    • The European composite Purchasing Managers' Index released overnight rose to 57.5 in November
    • The euro strengthened for the third straight session while the dollar remained on the back foot

    The overnight trading session was relatively quiet, with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. In Asia, futures pointed to a lower start for Japanese markets while investors are likely to keep an eye on Chinese markets after equities took a tumble in the last session.

    On the data front, the European composite Purchasing Managers' Index released overnight rose to 57.5 in November. A Reuters poll had projected the figure to remain unchanged from October's reading of 56. That showing suggested broad-based recovery in the euro zone.

    The euro strengthened for a third consecutive session on Thursday on the back of the upbeat economic indicators, climbing as high as $1.1855 overnight. The common currency traded at $1.1849 at 6:49 a.m. HK/SIN, compared to the $1.17 handle at which it began the week.

    More generally, the dollar remained on the back foot against a basket of six major currencies as cautious minutes from the Federal Reserve released Wednesday continued to weigh on the currency. The dollar index stood at 93.118 at 6:57 a.m. HK/SIN after falling as low as 93.070 overnight. Against the yen, the greenback was mostly steady at 111.23.

    Markets on the move 

    European equities closed little changed on Thursday, with trade volumes weaker than usual. The pan-European STOXX 600 finished the session up 0.02 percent. In individual markets, France's CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.02 percent by the end of the day.

    Back in Asia, futures implied a lower open for Japanese equities, with markets reopening for trade after a day off. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were down 0.41 percent at 22,430 and Osaka futures were 0.37 percent lower at 22,440. Those compared to the benchmark index's previous close of 22,523.15.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.43 percent in early trade.

    Meanwhile, Chinese equities are likely to be in focus when greater China markets open later in the morning after recording sharp declines in the last session. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.26 percent and the Shenzhen Composite lost 2.92 percent by the end of Thursday. The blue-chip CSI 300 index tumbled 2.93 percent to suffer its largest one-day fall since June 2016, Reuters said.

    U.S. markets have a shortened trading day on Friday.

    Corporate news

    Australian department store chain Myer's annual general meeting is set to take place on Friday as its board faces off against Solomon Lew, a dissident shareholder unhappy with the company's strategy. Lew's Premier Investments group has a 10.77 percent stake in Myer, according to local media.

    Also in retail news, e-commerce giant Amazon launched trial operations in Australia on Thursday, Reuters reported. An Amazon employee declined comment on the matter, the wire service said.

    SenseTime Group, a Chinese artificial intelligence company, intends to launch an initial public offering, Reuters reported on Thursday. SenseTime is also attempting to expand in the U.S., with plans to begin a research and development unit in the country as early as 2018 in the works.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 12:00 p.m.: Malaysia October inflation rate
    • 1:00 p.m.: Singapore October industrial production
    • 4:30 p.m.: Taiwan third-quarter GDP growth
    • 7:30 p.m.: India foreign exchange reserves

