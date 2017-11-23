China's ancient capital is a growing hub for trade

Xi'an is also home to the terracotta warriors and the starting point of the historic Silk Road over which merchants once traveled to bring goods between China and Europe. Now China, under President Xi Jinping, is trying to reopen that channel of commerce through the Belt and Road initiative (also known as "One Belt, One Road"). A string of projects, typically led by corporations using funding from China and other countries, seeks to build up infrastructure in the surrounding regions.

China also hopes to benefit economically from improved growth in the region. In November 2014, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced a domestic stimulus program called "Nurly Zhol" (Bright Path) which called for $9 billion in state and foreign direct investment into infrastructure and industries such as agribusiness and information technology, in an effort to move the economy away from the oil industry.

"Their demand for tires, more building materials, cement, steel … day by day, increases a lot," Gai said, speaking with a group of U.S. journalists during a September visit to Xi'an.

The Central Asian country also sends food to China. Oilseeds grown in Kazakhstan are exposed to far less pollution than they would be in China, Gai said. The railway transfers the seeds to Xi'an, where they are turned into oil. The finished product, a regional cooking oil called rapeseed oil, is then sent back over the railroad to Kazakhstan.

That process cuts costs by about 20 percent for local oil producer Aiju, Liu Dongming, vice president and deputy party secretary, told the U.S. journalists. The company also has a processing plant in Kazakhstan.