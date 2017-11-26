Wall Street week ahead: A new Fed chief, the pulse on the housing market and bitcoin mania

However, the market will be watching closely for clues on how Powell, currently a Fed governor, will approach the position.

A day later, current Chair Janet Yellen will talk to Congress as part of her semiannual testimony, with the focus being an update on how the economy is doing.

Expect Yellen to discuss where the Fed stands in its quest to normalize monetary policy — and to deliver something of a valedictory on her nearly four years in charge.

There are a bunch of other Fed speeches scheduled: Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and New York's William Dudley on Monday, Dudley and Philadelphia President Patrick Harker on Tuesday, Dudley yet again on Wednesday, Fed Governor and newest central bank official Randal Quarles, along with Dallas President Robert Kaplan, on Thursday, and St. Louis Fred President James Bullard, Kaplan and Harker on Friday.