Take a look inside the world's only flying eye hospital

Parked between an Emirates A380 and an Embraer Lineage 1000 at this year's Dubai Airshow was the world's only flying eye hospital.

The new Boeing MD-10 has been converted into a working hospital by charity Orbis International. It flies to developing countries to provide training for doctors and nurses, as well as delivering sight-saving surgeries.

The plane is made up of nine modular compartments.

There's the admin office, which has a hidden stairwell down into the converted cargo hold. No longer a place for luggage, it's now used by the plane's maintenance team.

Next it's the audio visual room that not only takes care of the on board Wi-Fi but monitors the many cameras inside the plane. These allow surgeries to be broadcast around the world, as well as streamed live to a 3-D TV for students sat in the classroom at the front of the plane.

Towards the back of the plane is the operating room kitted out with microscopes, scalpels and 3-D monitors. Right at the back of the plane is a large recovery room for patients.

The plane is also self-sustaining. They make their own hospital grade oxygen, burn their own jet fuel to power their equipment and have a water purifier that, according to Director of Aircraft Operations Bruce Johnson, is designed "to kill every bacteria known to man."