Amazon's Echo Dot was the top-selling product on Amazon.com over the holiday weekend, the company revealed Tuesday morning.

Earlier this year, the mini Alexa-enabled device also outsold all other products on Amazon's Prime Day, which was the internet giant's most successful Prime Day to date.

"Customers purchased millions of Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices this weekend, and Alexa devices were the top sellers across all of Amazon," Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon's devices and services division, said Tuesday.

Amazon said "millions" of Alexa-enabled devices were sold from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, including the Fire TV Stick, the new Echo, and Amazon's Fire 7 tablet.

The Echo Dot was also a best seller at Whole Foods grocery store locations across the country over the weekend, Amazon said.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced it would be opening holiday pop-up shops at Whole Foods' stores, bringing in more tech gadgets, and also slashing prices further on various holiday-related foods, such as turkey and sweet potatoes.

On Black Friday, the top advertisement placement on Amazon.com featured four Amazon products, two of which were voice-enabled. The Echo Dot was selling for $29.99 (down from $49.99), and the original Echo retailed for $79.99 (down from $99.99). The promotions continued through the weekend in advance of Cyber Monday.

Meantime, many other retailers, including Target and Wal-Mart, were promoting discounts on Google's Home and Home Mini.

Amazon's stock was nearing $1,200 a share Tuesday morning, after CEO Jeff Bezos amassed a net worth of more than $100 billion Friday evening, on the heels of a successful Black Friday.

GBH Insights has predicted the e-commerce giant rung up as much as 50 percent of all online purchases on Black Friday. Analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients that Amazon had an "eye-popping" performance, even prior to Cyber Monday.