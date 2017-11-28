European markets seen mixed ahead of UK stress tests results

European bourses are seen opening mixed on Tuesday morning as investors watch out for tax reform plans in the U.S. and comments from the next Federal Reserve chair.

The FTSE 100 is seen lower by 1.5 points at 7,383; the DAX in expected to open up by 18 points at 13,012 and the CAC 40 is set to open higher by 1.6 points at 5,362, according to IG.

In Asia, markets were mostly higher with money managers focused on U.S. tax reform. The Senate is due to vote on a tax bill Thursday, which could be a key moment for President Donald Trump. In the meantime, Jerome Powell, the nominee to chair the Federal Reserve next year, will be questioned in the Senate. Markets players will be looking out for comments on inflation.

Back in Europe, the Irish deputy prime minister is resisting calls to resign. The country could be on the brink of a general election at a crucial time in Brexit talks.

In corporate news, Societe Generale is to close 15 percent of branches and cut up to 900 jobs in France by 2020 as the lender seeks to accelerate its move into digital banking.

In terms of data, there will be Nationwide housing prices in the U.K. at 7 a.m. London time and retail sales in Spain at 8 a.m. London time. The Bank of England will also release the latest results of its stress tests at 7 a.m. alongside its Financial Stability Report.