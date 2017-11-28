Top House tax writer Brady: I'm confident the Senate will find a way to 'stand and deliver' on taxes

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said Tuesday that he's confident that Senate Republicans will find a way to "stand and deliver" on a tax reform bill.

The Senate was expected to vote as early as Thursday on a tax package, but that hit a potential hurdle with some Republicans senators saying they may vote against the measure.

The House has already approved its version of the plan, which would cut taxes for businesses and individuals.

"The ball is in the Senate's court," Brady told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "Change it as they will. Make it better at every step. That's certainly the way the House, which has delivered, looks at this."

Republicans hold 52 seats in the 100-member Senate. The GOP can't afford to lose more than two votes since Democrats are united in their opposition to the bill.

Earlier Tuesday, Sen. Bob Corker, one of several Republican senators who have not yet committed to supporting the GOP bill, suggested that a trigger mechanism to curb future budget deficits could help to win his vote.

When asked about Corker's comment, Brady only said, "Let the Senate do their work."

"My request is this: Make sure you measure all of tax reform," Brady said. "Make sure you're measuring the growth, not just in federal revenues but state and local, paychecks increasing, jobs coming back from overseas. Make sure you're measuring productivity and everything good that comes from tax reform done right."

