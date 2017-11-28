Tax reform rush and shutdown threat make for a messy December in Washington

Washington is shaping up for a long December.

As Republicans push to get their tax bill to President Donald Trump's desk by Christmas, they will also have to strike a deal with Democrats to keep the government funded. A flurry of activity toward those goals is starting this week.

Senate Republicans aim to pass their tax proposal this week. Meanwhile, Trump was scheduled to meet with bipartisan congressional leadersTuesday to hash out an agreement to avert a government shutdown next month. Democrats, however, pulled out following an inflammatory Trump tweet.

Here are some of the issues Congress will face before the end of the year: