Asian shares decline as markets await China PMIs; Australian banks fall

Japan's Nikkei 225 was off 0.06 percent as major tech names traded lower. Sony fell 1.69 percent and Nintendo was 2.18 percent lower. Financials, trading houses and automakers, however, mostly notched gains.

In South Korea, the benchmark Kospi index declined 0.84 percent ahead of the Bank of Korea's interest rate decision, due at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN. South Korea's central bank is expected to raise rates for the first time in six years.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the two-largest names on the index, fell 3.38 percent and 4 percent, respectively, with the tech sector the worst-performing sector on the day.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.84 percent, with losses in materials and banking stocks dragging the index lower.

Australian financial stocks declined 1.5 percent after the government said it would launch an inquiry into the sector. Top executives from the country's so-called "Big Four" had earlier sent a joint letter to Treasurer Scott Morrison calling for "a properly constituted inquiry" into sector in a bid to "restore trust." Commonwealth Bank was down 2.4 percent and ANZ fell 1.29 percent.

Philippine markets are closed for Bonifacio Day. Markets in Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates will also be closed.