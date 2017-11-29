    ×

    US Treasurys lower as investors gear up for GDP data, Fed remarks

    • Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to testify on the outlook of the U.S. economy before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee
    • No major auctions are set to take place

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday, ahead of key speeches by leading members of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.341 percent at 4:50 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.777 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Data is expected to shake up sentiment during trade, with a number of releases expected to be published.

    At 7 a.m. ET, mortgage applications are due out, followed by the all-important GDP data for the U.S., which is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pending homes sales index is then set to be released at 10 a.m. ET, while the Fed's Beige Book is expected to be published at 2 p.m. ET.

    Speaking of the U.S. central bank, current Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to testify on the outlook of the U.S. economy before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee in Washington.

    Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will be speaking at the 54th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon, set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona. New York Fed President William Dudley will be in New Brunswick, participating in a Fireside Chat.

    Fed Chair nominee Jerome Powell had a confirmation hearing Tuesday, where he said that he favors "tailoring" regulations in order to alleviate the burden on smaller banks.

    Markets meanwhile are likely to be on edge during the session, after news emerged that North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile — that landed into the Sea of Japan — that state media said was capable of reaching the U.S.

    Looking to later in the week, the Senate is expected to vote on a bill aimed at reforming the U.S. tax code on Thursday.

    In the previous trading session, the Dow Jones industrial average closed 255.93 points higher after news emerged that the Senate took a step towards passing a bill aimed at reforming the tax code. On Tuesday, the Senate Budget Committee approved the Senate's tax plan, bringing the upper chamber closer to a floor vote.

    No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury during today's session.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report

