US Treasurys lower as investors gear up for GDP data, Fed remarks

Data is expected to shake up sentiment during trade, with a number of releases expected to be published.

At 7 a.m. ET, mortgage applications are due out, followed by the all-important GDP data for the U.S., which is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pending homes sales index is then set to be released at 10 a.m. ET, while the Fed's Beige Book is expected to be published at 2 p.m. ET.

Speaking of the U.S. central bank, current Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to testify on the outlook of the U.S. economy before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee in Washington.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will be speaking at the 54th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon, set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona. New York Fed President William Dudley will be in New Brunswick, participating in a Fireside Chat.

Fed Chair nominee Jerome Powell had a confirmation hearing Tuesday, where he said that he favors "tailoring" regulations in order to alleviate the burden on smaller banks.

Markets meanwhile are likely to be on edge during the session, after news emerged that North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile — that landed into the Sea of Japan — that state media said was capable of reaching the U.S.