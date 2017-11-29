Cramer Remix: 'Thinking like a millennial’ could help you win big   

Silly as it may sound, "thinking like a millennial" can give investors an edge on upside surprises and takeovers in the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Wednesday.

"By sheer numbers, if you don't focus on their buying patterns, you're going to miss what's happening with a huge chunk of the consumer economy," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer's theory that millennials like protein, particularly chicken, may have gotten laughs from his "Squawk on the Street" colleagues, but two key takeovers — Restaurant Brands buying Popeye's Kitchen and Arby's buying Buffalo Wild Wings — seemed to support his thesis.

"It makes perfect sense that these two buyers understand that they're too meat-oriented in a time when the millennials are moving toward what's perceived to be the healthier poultry offerings," Cramer said. "I'm just putting two and two together."