Here's what ad agencies are saying about the Snapchat redesign

Snapchat's new design is meant to be easier for people to understand and use. But some advertisers are concerned they will have to adapt to the new design, which will separate content posted by friends from publisher and community posts.
"By separating consumer conversation from brand and publisher conversation, we are witnessing the death of organic branded dialogue and the birth of splintered social," said Doug Rozen, chief digital and innovation officer for Omnicom media agency OMD.
"This is analogous to media 30 years ago: a modern-day telephone for conversing with friends on the left and reinvented broadcast television set for published conversation on the right. The challenge is, in digital, it is more blurred by consumers who look to brands as friends."