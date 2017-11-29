Here's what ad agencies are saying about the Snapchat redesign

Snap announced details on Wednesday about the upcoming redesign to its flagship app, which will start rolling out to some users later this week.

Currently, swiping right on the camera pulls up everyone's public Snap story, which is a mix of friend, influencer and business content as well as featured content, shows and community stories.

The redesigned app will still open to the camera screen, but when users swipe left they'll see snaps from friends ranked based on new content and how frequently they interact. Swiping right will pull up the Discover page, which features editorial content and shows, sponsored content, community and creator snaps, and other non-friend posts based on user interests.

Snap says it's doing this to help people get a more objective view of the world.

"Until now, social media has always mixed photos and videos from your friends with content from publishers and creators," the company wrote in a blog post. "While blurring the lines between professional content creators and your friends has been an interesting Internet experiment, it has also produced some strange side-effects (like fake news) and made us feel like we have to perform for our friends rather than just express ourselves. The new Snapchat separates the social from the media."

CEO Evan Spiegel also touched on rival Facebook and Twitter's fake news problems in a blog post on Axios, saying social media "fueled" the issue because content created to be shared doesn't need to be accurate.

"The Snapchat solution is to rely on algorithms based on your interests — not on the interests of 'friends' — and to make sure media companies also profit off the content they produce for our Discover platform," Spiegel wrote. "We think this helps guard against fake news and mindless scrambles for friends or unworthy distractions."