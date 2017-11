With the Senate Budget Committee having approved the Senate's tax plan on Tuesday, this brings the upper chamber closer to a floor vote. This vote is slated to occur Thursday.

Investors have been eagerly awaiting tax reform since the election in 2016, yet doubts over whether the Republican-led Congress could achieve this before the year is out continues to weigh on sentiment.

Aside from tax, investors will be paying close attention to new data. Jobless claims and personal income data are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by Chicago PMI data at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Looking to the U.S. central bank, Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will be at the 2017 financial stability and fintech conference in Washington. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will also be there. Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be at The Real Estate Council Speaker Series in Dallas, Texas.