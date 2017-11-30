Cramer Remix: Amazon may not be as powerful as it seems 14 Mins Ago | 01:26

As the Dow Jones industrial average soared over 330 points on Thursday, CNBC's Jim Cramer addressed the reasons behind the market's wildly positive action.

"Investors decided they were willing to pay more for stocks because good, old-fashioned companies, not just autonomous-driving, bitcoin-operated, artificial-intelligence-led, machine learning [plays], keep delivering upside surprises," the "Mad Money" host said. "In short, you have to abandon all cynicism to understand this market."

So with buyers aplenty and prices on the rise, Cramer gave 10 reasons for why the stock market feels like it may be melting up and ignoring the fundamentals.

One of the reasons was Kroger and Costco reporting decent results in the face of Amazon's foray into grocery, an effect that Cramer said stemmed from industries' defenses against the e-commerce giant.

"The Rebel Alliance is successfully attacking the Death Star. Or in English, as powerful as Amazon is, it's not big enough to destroy everything, at least not yet," Cramer said.