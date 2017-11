Asian shares fell on Thursday, led lower by a plunge in high-flying technology shares. Typically a bellwether for the sector as a whole, South Korea's Samsung Electronics slipped almost 3 percent to two-month lows.

Stateside, the Nasadaq Composite dipped 1.27 percent on Wednesday as investors appeared to move away from the tech sector. So-called FANG stocks all dropped with Facebook down 4 percent, Amazon off by 2.7 percent, Netflix falling 5.5 percent and Google-parent Alphabet lower by 2.4 percent.

Back in Europe, OPEC ministers and allied producers are meeting in Vienna, Austria on Thursday to decide on oil output policy. Industry analysts expect OPEC to prolong supply cuts through to the end of 2018 in a bid to further support oil prices and rebalance markets.

Brent crude traded at around $63.43 on Thursday morning, up 0.51 percent, while U.S. crude was trading at $57.42, up 0.21 percent.