A Yale University psychiatrist is warning that President Donald Trump has become increasingly mentally unstable in recent days, imperiling the United States and the rest of the word.
Dr. Bandy Lee's stark alarm, published Friday in a letter to the New York Times, calls for the public and lawmakers to demand for a psychological examination of Trump.
It comes on the heels Trump retweeting violent videos from a far-right group in the United Kingdom, referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as "Pocohantas" during a White House event honoring Navajo Indian heroesof World War II, and a Times story that said the president has suggested an "Access Hollywood" tape of him talking about groping women may have been fake, despite his prior admission it was real.
"He's losing touch with reality," Lee told CNBC.