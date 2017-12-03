He's popular and prolific, and he thinks kids should be more polite.

Megaselling author James Patterson tells CNBC's On The Money, "I think a nation of 'please-and-thank-you kids' would be very useful right now."

Patterson has released a new picture book for kids called Give Thank You a Try.

"It's the way I was brought up. I think it's nice. I think it's good if kids recognize when they're get something that there's someone on the other side of the equation. And they can say thanks."

The book is a sequel to its predecessor, Give Please A Chance, released in November 2016 and co-written by former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly. After news of multiple sexual harassment settlements surfaced, O'Reilly was fired in April by the cable network.

Patterson was asked if, in hindsight, he regretted the pairing.

"There's speed bumps in life," Patterson told CNBC. "Obviously, he appears to have hit a big speed bump."