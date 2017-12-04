The Dow is set to open up about 200 points after Senate tax bill passage

U.S. stock futures sharply were higher this morning after sentiment was boosted by the Senate passing tax reform over the weekend. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished in the red Friday after former national security advisor Michael Flynn's guilty plea in the federal Russian investigation. (CNBC)



Aetna (AET) stock was 2 percent higher premarket after CVS Health (CVS) announced it would acquire the health insurer for about $69 billion in cash and stock aimed at fending off challenges in retail and health care. CVS shares were 2 percent lower. (CNBC)

Bitcoin surged to a record high of nearly $11,774 on Sunday, rebounding from last week's 20 percent plunge. The cryptocurrency topped $11,000 on Wednesday, only to drop more than $1,000 a few hours later. Bitcoin was around the $11,200 level this morning. (CNBC)



On the data front, factory orders are out at 10 a.m. ET. Ascena Retail (ASNA), the company behind the brands including Ann Taylor Lane Bryant is among the earnings today.