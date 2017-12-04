The Dow is set to open up about 200 points after Senate tax bill passage

IN THE NEWS TODAY
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's optimistic the Senate and House will reach a conference agreement on tax legislation that can be signed into law by President Donald Trump. Senate GOP narrowly passed its version of tax reform over the weekend. (Reuters)
Republicans are moving toward passing a two-week stopgap measure to avoid a federal government shutdown, The New York Times reports, amid a feud between President Trump and Democrats. Government funding is set to expire at the end of Friday.
Trump says he never asked former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Flynn is the first member of Trump's administration to plead guilty in Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian attempts to influence the U.S. election. (Reuters)
* Trump attacks his own FBI in a series of tweets (AP)
* Trump insists there was 'no collusion' with Russia (AP)
ABC News has suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay for his erroneous report on Flynn, which it called a "serious error." Ross reported Friday that then-candidate Trump had directed Flynn to make contact with the Russians. (AP)
Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says that a Senate committee's investigation looking into Russia's influence in last year's presidential election was also exploring a potential "obstruction of justice" charge against Trump. (NBC News)
Former NBC host Billy Bush accused Trump of "indulging in some revisionist history" for reportedly telling allies it was not his voice making lewd remarks as the men waited to film a segment for "Access Hollywood" in 2005. (Reuters)
New York's TV industry is reportedly riddled by sexual misconduct allegations after NBC ousted Today co-anchor Matt Lauer last week following an employee filed a complaint. Several women reportedly complained about Lauer's behavior. (USA Today)
A crew on board a Cathay Pacific aircraft saw a North Korean missile blow up over the Sea of Japan last week. The crew, which was traveling to Hong Kong from San Francisco, says it has no plans to change flight routes for now. (CNBC)
The U.S. and South Korea have gone ahead with large-scale joint aerial drills today despite warnings from North Korea. The move came after North Korea said it had tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile. (Reuters)
Ride-hailing company Uber said today it was joining a global public transport association to improve mobility in the cities it operates in. The company says the decision is a good way to make Uber a better partner for cities. (Reuters)
U.S. online giants Facebook (FB) and Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google will be investigated by Australia's competition regulator. Officials there are probing whether the two disrupted the news media to the detriment of publishers and consumers. (Reuters)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Disney (DIS) has re-engaged in discussions with 21st Century Fox (FOXA), according to the Wall Street Journal. Comcast (CMCSA), the owner of CNBC's parent company NBCUniversal, remains in the mix, the Journal reports.
Chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) will take its first formal step today toward a hostile bid to take over Qualcomm (QCOM), according to Reuters. Broadcom's move comes after Qualcomm rejected its $103 billion cash-and-stock bid last month.
Signet Jewelers (SIG) disclosed in a filing it has been notified by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that the agency may take legal action against the company for its in-store credit practices.
WATERCOOLER
Scott and Megan Reamer landed a $1.25 million investment for their snack food company, Jackson's Honest, on ABC's "Shark Tank." The entrepreneurs created a healthy chip their sick son Jackson could eat. The 16-year-old died over the summer from a rare disease.