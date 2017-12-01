Cramer's game plan: Play the political roller-coaster ride to your benefit   

Funny as it sounds, CNBC's Jim Cramer likes to use these moments of "schizophrenic" market madness to hunt for stocks on sale. After all, there's always a bull market somewhere.

"We have to start our game plan for next week with an acknowledgement that we could be on a real Washington roller-coaster, one that's reminiscent of the old days when politics influenced investing in a negative way," the "Mad Money" host said.

With an investigation into the White House's correspondence with Russia finally bearing fruit and a tax bill on the cusp of passing, Cramer turned to the stocks and events on his radar next week.

"Lets face it: while many companies are genuinely impacted by what happens in Washington, plenty have nothing to do with the government at all, and those were the best opportunities," he said.