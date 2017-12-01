    ×

    Cramer's game plan: Play the political roller-coaster ride to your benefit

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer commented on Friday's market churn and looked ahead to the stocks and events he'll watch next week.
    • Cramer urged investors to keep one eye on the headlines coming out of Washington after Friday's "schizophrenic" action.
    • With Broadcom, Dave & Buster's and Lululemon reporting earnings, Cramer highlighted the discounts investors might get if the Washington-led chaos continues.

    Funny as it sounds, CNBC's Jim Cramer likes to use these moments of "schizophrenic" market madness to hunt for stocks on sale. After all, there's always a bull market somewhere.

    "We have to start our game plan for next week with an acknowledgement that we could be on a real Washington roller-coaster, one that's reminiscent of the old days when politics influenced investing in a negative way," the "Mad Money" host said.

    With an investigation into the White House's correspondence with Russia finally bearing fruit and a tax bill on the cusp of passing, Cramer turned to the stocks and events on his radar next week.

    "Lets face it: while many companies are genuinely impacted by what happens in Washington, plenty have nothing to do with the government at all, and those were the best opportunities," he said.

    Monday: Durable goods orders, GW Pharmaceuticals

    Durable goods: Cramer hopes that data from the U.S. Census Bureau detailing manufacturers' orders for long-lasting consumer products will reinforce the strength of the economy.

    "Manufacturing has really turned here, and a very strong number would verify the intense rally the smokestack industrials have experienced in the last few weeks," he said.

    GW Pharma: The pharmaceutical company that has produced cannabis-based medicines reports earnings on Monday, but Cramer doesn't expect the report to be all about the plant.

    "That has never been what this thing's about," he said. "Turns out that cannabis has tons of different chemicals that don't get you high, and GW uses them to treat epilepsy, particularly for children, and they're working on new indications. I want to hear how that's going."

    Tuesday: Toll Brothers, Autozone, Dave & Buster's

    Toll Brothers: Cramer sees luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers, which reports earnings Tuesday, as one of the top companies in the red-hot housing sector.

    "We have had a weird confluence of a lack of housing supply combined with homebuyers wanting to lock in a mortgage before interest rates get too high. Toll has been able to parlay that into some unbelievably good earnings," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Autozone: After Advance Auto Parts' strong earnings report, Cramer expects good things from Autozone's, even though both stocks have declined on concerns that Amazon might force its way into the auto parts sector.

    But "as we saw this week with Kroger, even companies in Amazon's crosshairs can thrive," Cramer said. "Autozone's one of them."

    Dave & Buster's: Cramer's been a fan of experiential gaming-meets-dining play Dave & Buster's, even though the stock is down 6 percent for the year.

    The company reports earnings on Tuesday, and Cramer had faith that management would speak to its millennial draw and the overall strength of the business.

    Wednesday: Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica, Home Depot

    Broadcom: This controversial semiconductor giant reports earnings Wednesday amid persistent attempts to acquire competitor Qualcomm. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan has taken on a fairly activist strategy, inciting a proxy fight to pave the way for a takeover.

    "I think that, ultimately, he gets Qualcomm and it's a huge win for shareholders," Cramer said.

    Lululemon: Cramer-fave Lululemon also reports earnings on Wednesday, which the "Mad Money" host expects to be strong given the positive momentum among retailers.

    Home Depot: A Wednesday analyst meeting at the home improvement retailer gave Cramer a trading idea, especially if the market goes down on more negative news out of Washington.

    "You might want to buy some Home Depot [on Monday] in order to profit from what I think is going to be an exceptional Home Depot analyst meeting," he said.

    Thursday: Dollar General

    Normally, Cramer would advise investors to buy the stock of Dollar General ahead of its Thursday earnings report, but this time, he's worried.

    "Dollar Tree, its competitor, reported recently and it told such a good story that it already moved up the stock of Dollar General," the "Mad Money" host said. "I fear there'll be a sell-the-news aspect of this quarter. Let it come down. Maybe that'll be your opportunity."

    Friday: Non-farm payrolls

    Job data from the Labor Department will weigh into the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, a move that is widely expected to occur at the central bank's mid-December meeting.

    Cramer anticipates a "very big" payroll number due to the worst of the late summer hurricanes being over, the widespread rise in industrials, and what looks like it'll be a healthy, if not outright strong, holiday season for the retailers.

    Final Thoughts

    "We've had a wild week and a wild day, capped off with a real roller-coaster that could churn your stomach," the "Mad Money" host said. "But if you stayed focused and you stayed fearless and bloodless, you got some excellent prices for high-quality stocks. So let's be ready to do the same thing when Monday's bell rings, and we start all over again."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Broadcom.

