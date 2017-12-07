Cramer Remix: Yes, Allergan is the anti-bitcoin   

The stock of Allergan seems to be on a one-way path of struggle and endless competition, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday.

"It can't catch a break," the "Mad Money" host told a caller in the lightning round. "Sage Therapeutics has got a competitive drug to something that they may be doing for depression. The other day we saw another company, Revance [Therapeutics], have a competitive product to Botox. Doesn't matter that the CEO, Brent Saunders, just bought a lot of stock. Nothing matters. This stock is a one-way stock."

Cramer even compared Allergan's stock to bitcoin, the wildly popular digital currency that also seems to be on a "one-way" path to $20,000 and possibly beyond.

"It is the anti-bitcoin," Cramer said.