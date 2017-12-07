    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer Remix: Yes, Allergan is the anti-bitcoin

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer pointed to the drug player for its lack of volatility, and said none of its redeeming qualities really matter to investors anymore.
    • Cramer also sat down with the CEO of Boeing for a wide-ranging conversation on tax reform, growth, space and a more.
    • In a separate segment on bitcoin, Cramer listed his five major worries about the digital currency.
    Cramer Remix: Yes, Allergan is the anti-bitcoin
    Cramer Remix: Yes, Allergan is the anti-bitcoin   

    The stock of Allergan seems to be on a one-way path of struggle and endless competition, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday.

    "It can't catch a break," the "Mad Money" host told a caller in the lightning round. "Sage Therapeutics has got a competitive drug to something that they may be doing for depression. The other day we saw another company, Revance [Therapeutics], have a competitive product to Botox. Doesn't matter that the CEO, Brent Saunders, just bought a lot of stock. Nothing matters. This stock is a one-way stock."

    Cramer even compared Allergan's stock to bitcoin, the wildly popular digital currency that also seems to be on a "one-way" path to $20,000 and possibly beyond.

    "It is the anti-bitcoin," Cramer said.

    Don't let the sellers spook you

    Marc Benioff
    Frank Muldoon | CNBC
    Marc Benioff

    It's easy to call the market "crazy" or "irrational" in the face of an unexpected sell-off like the one that happened in the technology stocks this week, Cramer said on Thursday.

    "But the market's not crazy, nor is it irrational," he said. "In reality, traders tend to make wild over-generalizations. They act fast, they paint with too broad a brush and it's a mistake to assume that they really know what they're doing. In short, the market's often wrong."

    Even as tech stocks recovered later in the week, Cramer wanted to point out some of the most puzzling names that were thrown away by hasty sellers.

    Cramer began with the stock of Salesforce.com, a massive cloud company with its hands in nearly every part of customer relations and enterprise software.

    Cramer's 5 bitcoin suspicions

    Bitcoins
    Getty Images

    With the CBOE, CME and Nasdaq hopping aboard the bitcoin train to offer their own derivatives of the wildly popular cryptocurrency, Cramer issued a warning about the craze.

    "After its recent ascent, bitcoin's become some sort of abstruse casino game that seems to have only winners and no losers. You've got to like that, right? I think, though, that could change," Cramer said. "Whenever any security runs from $5,000 to $10,000 to $15,000 to $19,000 in a matter of weeks or even hours, you've gotta wonder how long it will be before it bursts."

    Given the buzz around bitcoin, Cramer said that it could still have room to run even after Thursday's rally, which brought the digital currency above $19,000 for the first time.

    But the "Mad Money" host still came up with five reasons to be suspicious of the trend.

    Boeing CEO on tax reform

    Jim Cramer speaks with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg at the NYSE on Dec. 7th, 2017.
    Abby Stevenson | CNBC
    Jim Cramer speaks with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg at the NYSE on Dec. 7th, 2017.

    As the House and Senate move closer to passing tax reform, Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg told CNBC that he sees the effort as critical to economic growth.

    "I think tax reform is the single most important thing we can do in this country to unleash economic energy. It's going to unleash growth," Muilenburg told Cramer in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

    Corporate tax cuts would be particularly good for Boeing, which had a 23 percent effective tax rate in 2016, according to the non-profit Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

    Muilenburg said that the global aircraft manufacturer would put the additional cash to work mainly by boosting its $6-billion-a-year research and development budget.

    Boeing CEO on growth, space travel

    Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing.
    Abby Stevenson | CNBC
    Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing.

    Passenger traffic in the travel sector is growing at 7 percent a year — outpacing the United States' near-2 percent GDP growth — and Boeing is at the center of the trend, Muilenburg said on Thursday.

    "The nature of the business has changed. Global traffic has become very networked, very connected," Muilenburg told Cramer. "We've got millions of new people traveling every year. And so our business has turned from being a cyclical, commercial business to a long-term sustained growth business."

    As a company that focuses on long-term prospects (and one of the few public companies with a 20-year plan), Boeing is ramping up production to meet the pace of growth, the CEO said.

    Muilenburg also talked up his company's partnership with NASA, saying that Boeing will beat Elon Musk's SpaceX in a space race to Mars.

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Allergan.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AGN
    ---
    Bitcoin/USD
    ---
    CRM
    ---
    BA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...