Watch Al Franken speak on the Senate floor — he is expected to announce his resignation

Sen. Al Franken is expected to announce his resignation on the Senate floor Thursday as most of his Democratic colleagues call for him to step down, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with his decision.

Franken is expected to step down effective at the end of the year, according to NBC.

The latest in a string of sexual misconduct allegations against the Minnesota Democrat emerged on Wednesday.

Franken has publicly denied most of the accusations against him.