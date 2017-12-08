Gary Cohn says GOP is working toward fixing one of the tax bill's biggest issues—deductions

Republicans are working to appease lawmakers concerned about proposed limits on popular tax deductions, White House advisor Gary Cohn said on Friday.

Dozens of lawmakers from high-tax blue states have pushed for more generous state and local tax deductions under the planned GOP tax overhaul. The bills already passed by the House and Senate would significantly curb those tax breaks, leaving some taxpayers in states like New York, California and New Jersey paying with a higher tax burden.

Cohn, the chief economic advisor for President Donald Trump, said Friday that he is "concerned" about hiking taxes on those Americans.

"You know, I was on a phone call this morning. We were talking about the SALT issue and what potential SALT fixes are. There's 70 members of the House from SALT states," Cohn told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

"They have to have a solution that allows their residents to come away from this in a position that allows those members to support this. We're cognizant of those issues. No one wants to see tax increases. That's not what we're trying to do," he added.