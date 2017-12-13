Why Donald Trump's Jerusalem move might have made Russia a lot stronger

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is likely to have the unforeseen consequence of strengthening the hand of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's role in the Middle East, according to experts.

When Trump said last week that he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and that he would move the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv, much of the Western world and Middle East reacted with shock, fearing that the move will damage any prospect of peace in the region.

Putin also expressed dismay. Last Thursday, following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said that Trump's decision "does not do anything to help settle the situation in the Middle East and is instead destabilizing an already complicated situation."

However, Russia could benefit from the move and see its influence in the Middle East grow, analysts told CNBC, noting that Moscow could even take over the role of "honest broker" in the stalled peace process between Israel and Palestine given its close ties to both Israel and the Arab world.