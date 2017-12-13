Watch: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds her final news conference

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 pm, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers her final news conference of her tenure as head of the central bank. Yellen could address a range of topics including the Fed's decision to raise interest rates for the third time this year and the impact of tax reform on the economy.

President Donald Trump has nominated Fed Governor Jerome Powell to take over for Yellen when her term expires in February. Yellen in turn has said she will not stay on as governor, even though her term runs through 2024.

