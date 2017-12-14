U.S. markets closed in the red ahead of Asia's Friday trading day as investors shifted their attention from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting to new uncertainty about the chances of tax reform.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Thursday confirmed he opposes the Republican party's current tax plan. Other holdouts include Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who has not yet made a decision on the bill and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who had opposed the Senate tax bill but has not signaled where he stands on the joint bill.

Vice President Mike Pence delayed a trip to the Middle East amid uncertainty over passing the bill in the Senate. Pence will be required to break a tie if at least two of the Senate's 52 Republicans oppose the tax bill.