Europe markets edge lower after Fed meeting; investors await ECB decision; Capita down 13%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged down around 0.15 percent during early morning deals, with most sectors in negative territory and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

Industrial stocks were among the worst performers shortly after the opening bell, down over 0.45 percent amid worse-than-anticipated company forecasts for 2018. Capita said Thursday that it was on course to reach its full-year profit target but warned some upcoming work was unlikely to provide an immediate boost. The British outsourcer also cited challenging market conditions as it struggled to secure major contracts. Its shares were over 13 percent lower.



Looking at individual stocks, shares of Denmark-based energy company Orsted rose almost 3 percent on Thursday morning. RBC Capital Markets upgraded its stock recommendation to "outperform" as it said Orsted was poised to become a clear leader in the growing offshore wind industry.



Meanwhile, Steinhoff shares slumped towards the bottom of the European benchmark after the South African retailer said it would have to restate its 2016 financial results. Its shares were more than 11 percent lower on the news.