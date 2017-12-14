Europe markets edge lower after Fed meeting; investors await ECB decision; Capita down 13%

European stocks were slightly lower on Thursday morning, as investors reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged down around 0.15 percent during early morning deals, with most sectors in negative territory and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.
Industrial stocks were among the worst performers shortly after the opening bell, down over 0.45 percent amid worse-than-anticipated company forecasts for 2018. Capita said Thursday that it was on course to reach its full-year profit target but warned some upcoming work was unlikely to provide an immediate boost. The British outsourcer also cited challenging market conditions as it struggled to secure major contracts. Its shares were over 13 percent lower.
Looking at individual stocks, shares of Denmark-based energy company Orsted rose almost 3 percent on Thursday morning. RBC Capital Markets upgraded its stock recommendation to "outperform" as it said Orsted was poised to become a clear leader in the growing offshore wind industry.
Meanwhile, Steinhoff shares slumped towards the bottom of the European benchmark after the South African retailer said it would have to restate its 2016 financial results. Its shares were more than 11 percent lower on the news.
Central banks
As widely expected, the Fed hiked interest rates for a third time this year on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank delivered its much-anticipated rate decision with a word of caution over low inflation — which is expected to remain below the Fed's target for another year. Policymakers were therefore seen to have little reason to accelerate the pace of rate increases, although the Fed signaled it would implement three further rate increases in 2018.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) were both poised to announce monetary policy decisions later on Thursday. Investors will likely monitor ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on the euro zone economy and, in turn, BOE Governor Mark Carney's views on Brexit for any potential incentives.
In other news, British lawmakers voted in favor of an amendment to the European Union Withdrawal Bill on Wednesday, giving parliament more say over any final exit deal. The vote marked a defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May shortly before she is due to arrive in Brussels for a two-day summit on Thursday.