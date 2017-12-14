US futures rise after Fed raises rates; data, ECB decision looms

One of the more noteworthy actions that arose from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was that members had set a target for 2018's gross domestic product. Collectively, the group upgraded its GDP estimate to 2.5 percent, from 2.1 percent in September.

Both the Bank of England (BOE) and European Central Bank (ECB) will be delivering their latest monetary policy decisions Thursday. Investors worldwide are likely to be paying close attention to what ECB President Mario Draghi says, in regards to the economic state of the euro zone, while Brexit could be on the cards during the BOE's latest decision.

Elsewhere, a slew of economic data is set to be released during the day's trade. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, retail sales and import & export price indexes are all expected to be published. The Flash US composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by manufacturing and trade inventories at 10 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, Scholastic, Adobe Systems, Costco and Oracle are some of the names set to publish financial figures.

Individual stock news is expected to shake up sentiment, as investors look to media conglomerates Disney and 21st Century Fox, to see if the duo announce a deal on Thursday.