    ×

    US Markets

    US futures rise after Fed raises rates; data, ECB decision looms

    • U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates by a quarter point and has hiked its growth outlook for economy
    • What to watch: Disney & Fox, Bank of England, ECB rate decision, and earnings

    U.S. stock index futures are set for a positive open on Thursday, after sentiment was boosted by news that the Federal Reserve had hiked interest rates during its December policy meeting.

    In the previous session, the Dow Jones industrial average posted another record close after the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, as widely expected, while upping its economic growth outlook for the coming year.

    Pedestrians walk along Wall Street across from the New York Stock Exchange.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Pedestrians walk along Wall Street across from the New York Stock Exchange.

    One of the more noteworthy actions that arose from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was that members had set a target for 2018's gross domestic product. Collectively, the group upgraded its GDP estimate to 2.5 percent, from 2.1 percent in September.

    Both the Bank of England (BOE) and European Central Bank (ECB) will be delivering their latest monetary policy decisions Thursday. Investors worldwide are likely to be paying close attention to what ECB President Mario Draghi says, in regards to the economic state of the euro zone, while Brexit could be on the cards during the BOE's latest decision.

    Elsewhere, a slew of economic data is set to be released during the day's trade. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, retail sales and import & export price indexes are all expected to be published. The Flash US composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by manufacturing and trade inventories at 10 a.m. ET.

    On the earnings front, Scholastic, Adobe Systems, Costco and Oracle are some of the names set to publish financial figures.

    Individual stock news is expected to shake up sentiment, as investors look to media conglomerates Disney and 21st Century Fox, to see if the duo announce a deal on Thursday.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Politics will be at the back of investors' minds, as markets await any news surrounding tax reform. Negotiators from the House and Senate have reached an agreement concerning a tax plan, Orrin Hatch, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, announced Wednesday.

    Overseas, European markets slipped into the red, while markets in Asia finished on a mixed to lower note.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox and Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---