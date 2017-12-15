Donors gave away $22 million in bitcoin in 2017: Fidelity

Bitcoin holders are taking advantage of higher prices and year-end tax planning to give away millions of dollars in the cryptocurrency.

In 2017 through November, givers donated $11 million in bitcoin to Fidelity Charitable, earmarking the cash for their donor-advised funds. Those are accounts that you can fund with highly appreciated assets, and use over time for making grants to charities.

Since the beginning of December, charitable bitcoin holders have doubled that amount — and have now given $22 million of the cryptocurrency so far through 2017.