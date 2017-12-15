Futures higher ahead of final GOP tax bill as Street aims for positive week

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said he opposes the current GOP tax plan, while GOP Sen. Mike Lee is undecided on the legislation, adding uncertainty to the party's push to overhaul the U.S. tax system ahead of an expected vote next week. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Rubio's opposition shouldn't scare you out of stocks (CNBC)

* 25 companies to benefit the most from GOP tax plan (CNBC)

House Speaker Paul Ryan, currently tackling a GOP tax bill, is considering retiring after the 2018 midterm elections, according to Politico. But a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Republican called the report "pure speculation."

The FCC has voted to eliminate the Open Internet Order, better known as "net neutrality" regulations, which had called for treating all internet traffic equally. Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and the Democrat Party are among those who vocally decried the repeal. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders "discussed working together to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea," the White House said. (Reuters)



* Trump was offered a Putin meeting one month after launching presidential bid (Washington Post)

Firefighters in California continued to battle huge wildfires alongside power winds this morning. The fires claimed the life of one of their colleagues and torched more than 700 homes. Winds are expected to weaken today, the National Weather Service said. (Reuters)

The alleged driver who plowed his car into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been charged with first-degree murder. The Aug. 12 collision left 32-year-old Heather Heyer dead and dozens injured. (USA Today)

A former intern of "Today," Addie Collins, detailed an alleged month-long affair with anchor Matt Lauer about 17 years ago. Lauer was fired late last month after allegations of sexual misconduct. (Variety)



* 5 new accounts of sexual misconduct hit actor Dustin Hoffman (USA Today)

CSX CEO Hunter Harrison has taken a medical leave of absence after complications from a recent illness. Jim Foote, the chief operating officer, will serve as acting CEO of the rail operator. Shares of CSX were losing nearly 10 percent in premarket trading this morning. (WSJ)

European airplane maker Airbus said CEO Tom Enders will step down in April 2019. Enders, who will have been at the helm of Airbus and defense firm EADS for 14 years, was quoted as saying Airbus needs "fresh minds for the 2020s" (AP)

Disney's (DIS) Bob Iger said the now official acquisition of much of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) assets was "well worth" taking on some associated risk. Iger will remain as chairman and CEO of the company through 2021. (CNBC)