If you're surprised that Atlanta has the busiest airport on earth, you're not alone

Power restored at Atlanta airport after outage grounded hundreds of flights 11:23 AM ET Mon, 18 Dec 2017 | 00:52

Ask most people to name the location of the world's busiest airport, and you're likely to hear guesses ranging from New York and London to Beijing and Tokyo.

But that title goes to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, in Atlanta.

A major power outage sent the air hub into disarray over the weekend, as thousands of passengers were hit with major cancellations and delays. But the news left many people most surprised to learn that Hartsfield-Jackson is the world's busiest.

According to Airports Council International, more than 104 million passengers passed through the airport in 2016, a 2.6 percent increase over 2015. Hartsfield-Jackson has been the world's busiest airport by passenger traffic since 1998.

That means the airport in America's Southeast is busier than counterparts in Beijing, Dubai, Los Angeles and Tokyo— which round up the top five in 2016 by passenger traffic: