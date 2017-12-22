Futures higher ahead of possible 'Santa Claus' rally

U.S. stock futures were modestly rising this morning after the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq on Thursday closed higher for the first time in three days. So far this year, ahead of Friday's session, the Dow was up about 25 percent, the S&P was up nearly 20 percent, and the Nasdaq was up 29 percent. (CNBC)

Today marks the beginning of the so-called Santa Claus rally period, which runs until the Jan. 3 close. Some strategists point to the already-outsized gains for 2017 as a reason why the Santa Claus rally may not take place. But optimism over the tax bill might still bring holiday cheer. The markets are closed on Monday for Christmas. (CNBC)

Bitcoin was losing about 11 percent to under $14,000 this morning on the Coinbase platform. It's been a wild two days, which saw the digital currency plunge more than 20 percent on Thursday at one stage, triggering temporary, built-in trading halts in the bitcoin futures traded on the CME and Cboe. (CNBC)



* Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies slip while Ripple briefly surges to third place (CNBC)

The week ends with a flurry of economic numbers, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with November durable goods orders, consumer spending, and personal income. The final December University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and November new home sales are out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

There are no earnings reports on today's calendar, but after the bell Thursday Dow component Nike (NKE) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. However, investors were focusing on a drop in gross margins, sending the stock about 2 percent lower in the premarket. (CNBC)