Asian shares look set to open little changed after copper soars

Asian markets looked set to open little changed on Thursday after an oil rally fizzled and copper prices soared overnight. On Wall Street, markets eked out marginal gains in the last session.

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday amid thin trade as gains in real estate and utilities offset losses among energy and telecommunications names. Apple, which had tumbled 2.5 percent on Tuesday following a Taiwanese media report about iPhone X sales forecasts, nudged higher by 0.02 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 0.11 percent, or 28.09 points, to close at 24,774.30, the S&P 500 added 0.08 percent to end at 2,682.62, and the Nasdaq composite tacked on 0.04 percent to close at 6,939.34.