Living on minimum wage is possible in these 13 cities — but barely

Minimum-wage workers face financial struggles no matter where they live — but some cities are more affordable than others.

High housing costs put renting a two-bedroom apartment out of reach for minimum-wage workers in any U.S. state, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In only 1 of 12 counties can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford the rent for a one-bedroom apartment, they estimate.

To determine where someone can realistically live off minimum wage, personal finance website GOBankingRates researched the median rent for one-bedroom apartments in 100 of the most populous U.S. cities. They also looked at costs of groceries, utilities and transportation for those metros.

The study isn't a full picture — it doesn't take into account federal or state taxes, and it assumes the employee will work 40 hours per week for 52 weeks without a break.

Even so, only 13 metros made the cut: