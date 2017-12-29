From facial scans to more sneaky fees: What you need to know about air travel in 2018

A spot in the pointy end of the plane will be an even more enviable location next year as some of the world's most luxurious airlines battle for rich fliers.

Singapore Airlines recently unveiled new first-class suites on the upper deck of its Airbus A380. They feature beds, which can be turned into a full bed with the adjoining suite, with cotton duvets. There also are 32-inch monitors, should the lobster thermidor and cloud-gazing from a personal swivel chair become dull.

Not to be outdone, Emirates will have brand-new standalone suites for its Boeing 777s. The airline said the design was inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S Class, though sliding doors make them look like they belong on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

While enjoying a new level of privacy on board, passengers can order drinks or food from a small window in the suite. Each suite has up to 40 square feet of personal space.